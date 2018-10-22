Julia Louis Dreyfus says politics isn't funny anymore

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus said in an interview with Hill.TV's "Rising" that she doesn't think the state of politics in the U.S. is funny anymore.

"I'm very worried right now about where we are as a country, and I have a feeling like I want to get our country back," Louis-Dreyfus told The Hill's Judy Kurtz on Sunday. The interview aired on Monday.

"I don't think it's that funny anymore, to tell you the truth. If you want to get funny, watch 'Veep,' she said, referring to HBO's Emmy award-winning show.

The "Veep" star was at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to accept the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

She was supported by her former "Seinfeld" co-star, Jerry Seinfeld, who has chosen to largely remain non-political in his comedic performances.

Seinfeld told Kurtz that while he cares about politics, he does not find the topic appropriate for comedy.

"Comedy to me is a higher calling than political influence, so I care more about comedy than I do about politi