GOP congressman says 'jobs or mobs' message beginning to resonate with voters

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) says GOP House leaders put their members in a tough spot by failing to deliver on promises like a border wall, but that Republicans are gaining late traction by casting the election as a choice between job creation or angry mobs.

"I like the catch phrase 'jobs or mobs,'" the first-term senator told Hill.TV's Friday edition of Rising. "We either are going to get more jobs or you gonna get mobs. The Democrats are their own worst enemy at this time because they don't have a policy for anything so they are just attacking."

Biggs, whose reelection race is not considered competitive by election handicappers, said the argument is gaining "traction" after Republicans who long trailed in the polls got a surprise lift from conservative voter backlash after the Supreme Court battle over Brett Kavanaugh.

But he added GOP voters still have disappointment with unfulfilled promises by the GOP.

“Trust and integrity are big issues in this particular race, particularly in