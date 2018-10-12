Canadian astronaut describes what went wrong with Soyuz rocket failure

Canadian astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield (Ret.) on Friday described what happened in a rocket failure this year with a Russian cosmonaut and an American astronaut, and the safety protocol they followed during the malfunction.

"There is no more focused moment in a human existence than an astronaut watching the rocketship during launch," Hadfield told Hill.TV's Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on "Rising."

"Then suddenly they felt something weird, the vibration, the huge lateral motions. It's like if you're driving a car down the highway and suddenly the whole thing starts shaking. You know things aren't going to get better," he continued.

Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin reported a malfunction in their Soyuz rocket on Thursday shortly after launching from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and were forced to make an emergency landing while en route to the International Space Station.

"They watched it, they recognized it, they diagnosed the problem," Hadfield said. "They immediately jumpe