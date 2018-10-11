Michelle Obama Launches

the Global Girls Alliance The former first lady says the foundation "seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world through education." Obama announced the program in an op-ed published by CNN on the International Day of the Girl. She recalled her experience visiting a small village in Liberia during her last overseas trip as first lady. Michelle Obama, via CNN Obama noted that more than 98 million young girls around the globe do not attend school. The Global Girls Alliance is planning to help local grassroot leaders by connecting them with others to share best practices and resources. The program also hopes to give leaders financial support through a GoFundMe

Global Girls Alliance Fund.