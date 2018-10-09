Dems hold 6-point lead on generic ballot

Democrats hold a six-point lead over Republicans on the generic ballot less than one month out from November's midterm races, according to a new American Barometer survey.

The poll, conducted by Hill.TV and the HarrisX polling company found that 43 percent of respondents said they would vote for a Democratic candidate, while 37 percent said they would back a Republican candidate.

The polling comes close to the RealClearPolitics average of congressional polls, which shows 48.1 percent of voters backing a Democratic candidate and 41.2 supporting Republican candidates.

"It tells us there are going to be a lot of potentially close races out there," Democratic pollster Mark Mellman told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

"I think it's all set up for a strong Democratic performance, but the reality is that seven-point margin is going to work its way into individual districts in very uncertain ways," he continued.

While Republicans have remained behind Democrats on th