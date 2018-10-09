Pollster: 'Me Too' movement has turned into a partisan issue

Pollster Dan Cox said in an interview that aired Tuesday on "What America's Thinking" that the "Me Too" movement has become largely partisan amid Justice Brett Kavanaugh's bruising confirmation process.

"What we're seeing with the fallout of some of this is that the issue of sexual harassment, the Me Too movement, has now become a partisan issue like everything else," Cox, research director at the Public Religion Research Institute, told Hill.TV's Joe Concha.

"We asked a question about just how important is the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace, and we have a majority of Democrats saying it's a major problem, but only a minority of Republicans saying the same," he continued, referring to a PRRI survey released last week.

The poll found that 50 percent of Democrats said sexual harassment in the workplace is an issue, while on 27 percent of Republicans said the same.

The issue of sexual misconduct took center stage during Kavanaugh's nomination process after he was accuse