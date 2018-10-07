Pollster says 'difficult' to imagine large number of people ever trusting media again

Democratic pollster Molly Murphy said on Monday that it is hard to imagine a scenario where a large number of people will ever trust the media again.

"I think that it is difficult to imagine a scenario where you're going to see a high number of people saying that they trust the media now or in the future," Murphy, a partner at ALG Research, told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

"There were limited media sources, and people got their news from the newspaper that was delivered in the evening. They watched the evening news. Now they can access not only 24-hour on cable news, but they can also follow it on Twitter," she continued.

"Everything's happening in real time, and the unbiased version of the facts is sort of bled together with coverage of opinion about the facts," she added.

"We've kind of evolved into how we get our news with so much opinion woven into it, and when you factor that into outside interference in our elections through the media, I think it doe