Tyler Perry Praises Geoffrey Owens' Work on His Show The former 'Cosby Show' actor has

been cast in 11 episodes of Perry‘s

’The Haves and the Have Nots.‘ Tyler Perry, on ’Good Morning America‘ After being job-shamed for working at Trader Joe‘s, Owens was offered a role in Perry‘s popular show on Oprah Winfrey‘s network, OWN. Perry explained that he related to Owens and the financial struggle he experienced. Tyler Perry, on ’Good Morning America‘ Owens said working with Perry has

been “incredible.” Perry created the role of a senator specifically for Owens. Geoffrey Owens, on ’Good Morning America‘ Owens also recently booked a role on

'NCIS: New Orleans.' Geoffrey Owens, on ’Good Morning America‘