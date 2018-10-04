Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski Detained at Kavanaugh Protest Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski aren't afraid to make their voices heard. The actress and model were detained while protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday. They were ultimately escorted out of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Ratajkowski carried a sign that read "respect female existence or expect our resistance." Emily Ratajkowski, via Instagram Amy Schumer was also very vocal about her stance on Kavanaugh. Amy Schumer, via Instagram