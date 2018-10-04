Kavanaugh motivates Republican voters, says GOP spokeswoman

Republican National Committee (RNC) spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said that the controversy surrounding Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination is motivating Republican voters ahead of November's midterm elections.

"I think this motivates our voters across the board," McEnany told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti on "Rising."

She added that there is still a long way to go until Election Day, saying “who knows” what issue will be most important by then.

"We run races up until November 6. Right now we're talking about Kavanaugh," she said."Who knows what will be the lead issue come November 6, but this undoubtedly motivates our voters today at this moment.”

Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation process was upended last month after three women accused President Trump's Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh has forcefully denied the allegations, including in testimony last week given before the Senate Judiciary Committee after his first accuser, Chri