Freedom Caucus Chairman says 'strong suggestion' undercover FBI sources taped Trump campaign

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said on Wednesday it is very likely that undercover FBI sources taped members of the Trump campaign.

"There's a strong suggestion that confidential human sources actually taped members within the Trump campaign," Meadows told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Ned Ryun on "Rising."

"There is strong suggestions in that some of the text messages, emails, and so forth who was involved, that extraordinary measures were used to surveil," he continued.

Various House Republicans, including Meadows, have pushed for the declassification of portions of a surveillance application that helped the FBI monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The documents also include "all text messages relating to the Russia investigation" from former FBI Director James Comey and other top federal officials.

Some House Republicans have argued that the FISA warrant for Page was wrongly obtained because it pulled information from the unverified dossier on