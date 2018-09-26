'Tribalism mentality' at play in Kavanaugh's confirmation, says pollster

The director of the Monmouth University Poll said on Wednesday that political tribalism is at play in President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process.

"We're in the tribalism mentality here. He was nominated by Donald Trump," Patrick Murphy told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

"If you look at his approval numbers, which are basically split, it's seventy-some percent of Republicans approve of him, seventy-some percent of Democrats disapprove," he continued.

A recent poll conducted by NRR, PBS News Hour and Marist found that Kavanaugh's overall favorability rating was 31 percent, while 37 percent said they had an unfavorable view of him.

Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said they supported Kavanaugh, while 67 percent of Democrats said they opposed him.

Kavanaugh is facing three sexual misconduct allegations dating back to his time in high school and college.

Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of holding her down, groping