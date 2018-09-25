LeBron James, Will Smith Join

Dave Chappelle for Stand-up Show Chappelle hosted the surprise comedy show, dubbed "Comedy Fight Club,"

in Los Angeles at the Peppermint Club

earlier this week. The line-up was so stellar,

audience members were subjected to a

mandatory lock out of their mobile devices. The all-star line-up Stewart, the trailblazing former host of "The Daily Show," mostly steered clear of politics, joking instead about aging and his appearance. Jon Stewart, via 'Variety' Will Smith â€” who turns 50 soon â€” explained that stand-up was on his bucket list.