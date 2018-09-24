Conservative who's faced Kavanaugh accuser's lawyer calls her fair and reasonable

Conservative commentator Armstrong Williams, who faced Christine Blasey Ford's attorney Debra Katz in a sexual harassment case, said Katz was fair and reasonable.

"I never had to meet with Ms. Katz. I never had a conversation with her," Williams told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"But in the end, I thought the process with her, believe it or not, was reasonable, and fair. Now I could sit here and use this as political fodder, and try to malign her, but I can't say that," he continued.

"I, actually, at the end of the day, walked away saying I was okay with the process because in the end, I have to take responsibility for my actions," he said.

Williams settled a sexual harassment lawsuit last year that was filed by Charlton Woodyard, a former salesman at a Jos. A. Bank outlet.

Woodyard, who was represented by Katz, accused Williams of asking for sexual favors after the two had become friends.

Katz, who is representing Brett Kavanaugh's accuser