Dem strategist: 'Genuine concern' Russia will escalate interference efforts in 2018

Democratic strategist Jennifer Holdsworth on Wednesday expressed concerns about possible Russian interference in the upcoming midterm elections, warning of the possibility of escalated meddling efforts.

"I think that there is a genuine concern that there's going to be an elevation in the meddling," Holdsworth, chief revenue officer at targeting firm DSPolitical, told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"I freely admit that there has been no proof that there were actual votes changed in 2016, but look at what the Russians did get away with," she continued.

"When a criminal sees that they can get away with something, they're going to escalate to the next crime, and I think that there is a real possibility that this happens in the midterms," she said.

U.S. intelligence officials have said they are concerned about the possibility of Russia interfering in the November midterm elections after their efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

“I‘m sure they we