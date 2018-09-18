41 percent of Trump voters say administration failed in someway in Hurricane Maria response

Forty-one percent of people who voted for President Trump said he failed in some way in responding to Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico last year, according to a Hill.TV poll.

The survey, conducted by Hill.TV and the Harris X polling company, found that 15 percent of Trump voters said the government did enough during the hurricane but did not do enough during the storm's aftermath.

Another 15 percent of Trump voters said the government did not do enough during the hurricane but did enough during the aftermath.

Eleven percent of Trump voters said the government did not do enough during and after the storm, while 59 percent said the government did enough during and after.

Trump has faced backlash for his administration's response to Hurricane Maria, which caused widespread damage in Puerto Rico last year.

The survey comes after Trump ignited a firestorm about Hurricane Maria's death toll last week when he accused Democrats, without evidence, of inflating the death count from Hurric