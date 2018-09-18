More Americans want government to focus on job creation than boosting wages

A majority of Americans want elected officials to focus more on creating new jobs rather than boosting wages, according to a new American Barometer survey.

The poll, conducted by Hill.TV and the HarrisX polling company, found that 60 percent of Americans polled said they wanted elected representatives from their area to focus more on creating new jobs.

Forty percent of respondents said they wanted their elected officials to focus on increasing wages.

The U.S. economy added 201,000 jobs in August, while unemployment held steady at 3.9 percent, nearly making an 18-year low.

Wage growth also increased, with average hourly earnings up 2.9 percent for the year, marking the fastest growth since the end of the recession in 2009.

Real Clear Politics executive editor Carl Cannon said more voters could have chosen jobs to be a prime focus for elected officials over wages because they do not like being micromanaged by government.

"That poll said 'politicians in your area,' that was an