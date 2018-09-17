Ken Starr says Manafort deal'a big win for Mueller

Former independent counsel Ken Starr on Monday said that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's guilty plea and agreement to cooperate in the Russia probe is a significant victory for special counsel Robert Mueller.

"We don't know what Paul Manafort knows, but it's obviously a great triumph for Bob Mueller," Starr told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"The last thing I think he [Manafort] and his team wanted to do is have yet another trial, and so they've saved resources and the like," he continued.

"They got his full cooperation. I loved the adverbs that were used in the cooperation agreement. 'Fully,' 'cooperative,' 'truthful.' It is we want the truth and nothing but the truth."

Prosecutors reached a plea agreement with Manafort on Friday, in which he pleaded guilty to two federal charges and agreed to cooperate with Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling.

The agreement states that the former Trump campaign chairman must cooperate “fully, t