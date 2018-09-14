Paul Manafort

Pleads Guilty, Will Cooperate

With Special Counsel Mueller President Donald

Trump's former

campaign chairman Manafort will also

cooperate with Mueller

and his team of prosecutors. Manafort cooperation agreement, via NBC News Mueller's team is

investigating

possible collusion The first trial

against Manafort

was a victory Jury selection for

Manafort's second

trial was to begin Monday. Now that Manafort has plead guilty, a charging document will replace what may have been an indictment. The charges against Manafort include conspiracy involving money laundering, Statement, Robert Mueller's office,

via CNBC It's considered a significant blow

to President Trump that Manafort has decided

to become a witness for Mueller's investigation. Trump has

consistently

referred to