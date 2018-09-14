Paul Manafort Pleads Guilty, Will Cooperate With Special Counsel Mueller
Paul Manafort
Pleads Guilty, Will Cooperate
With Special Counsel Mueller President Donald
Trump's former
campaign chairman Manafort will also
cooperate with Mueller
and his team of prosecutors. Manafort cooperation agreement, via NBC News Mueller's team is
investigating
possible collusion The first trial
against Manafort
was a victory Jury selection for
Manafort's second
trial was to begin Monday. Now that Manafort has plead guilty, a charging document will replace what may have been an indictment. The charges against Manafort include conspiracy involving money laundering, Statement, Robert Mueller's office,
via CNBC It's considered a significant blow
to President Trump that Manafort has decided
to become a witness for Mueller's investigation. Trump has
consistently
referred to