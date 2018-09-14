Political reporter urges caution in reading into exit polls

Morning Consult reporter Cameron Easley on Friday urged caution when reading into Election Day exit polls, noting that they can be misinterpreted when compared to actual electoral results.

"I think a lot of the times what you find in the media, and I think it ends up harming the credibility of pollsters ultimately, is people misinterpret and misread data and then they want to blame the data," Easley told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking." "So hopefully that is something that happens less going forward."

Exit polls, which are taken as voters are leaving polling places, have long been a subject of criticism from political observers.

Columbia University professor Thomas Edsall argued in a March New York Times op-ed that exit polling in the 2016 presidential election underestimated the number of white, working-class voters, and overestimated the number of white, college-educated Democrats.

President Trump's victory in the 2016 election can in part be attributed to the