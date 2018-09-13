Michelle Obama Announces Book Tour The former First Lady revealed that she has finished her memoir, less than two years since leaving the White House. Obama took to Instagram and told fans that Becoming will be out on November 13. On that same day, she will be in Chicago to kick off her 10-date book tour around the country. Obama promises her book will be an open reflection of her life and who she is today. Michelle Obama, via Instagram Michelle Obama, via Instagram Fans can register as a Ticketmaster Verified FanÂ through September 18 and get an access code for pre-sale tickets. Public ticket sales begin on

September 21.