Growth of secular youth is frightening GOP, says ex-Obama strategist

Former Obama strategist Joel Benenson on Wednesday said that the emergence of secular, young people in politics is frightening to Republicans and conservatives.

"These generations are more diverse. They are more tolerant of others. They come to the table with a set of values that are not rooted in a religious foundation in their household," Benenson said to Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

"They are closer to liberation theology than they are to white, evangelical philosophy. But their approach to life is to be accepting of others," he continued.

He said the younger generation of voters "drove the discussion" in their households.

"They're the generation that drove the discussion in their households frequently about marriage equality, which ultimately had a majority of Americans, including a fair number of white, Christians supporting it," Benenson said. "So you've got a generational change taking place. This isn't just a religious change, and I think that gener