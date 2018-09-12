Top Obama trade official: Trump must protect free flow of goods in NAFTA talks

A former top Obama administration trade negotiator is urging the Trump administration to protect the free flow of goods as it works to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"There are lots of reasons to update NAFTA, but we need to make sure we protect the underlying sort of free movement of goods while we do that," former Deputy Under Secretary of Agriculture Darci Vetter told Hill.TV's Buck Sexton on "Rising."

Her comments come as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland resume talks this week in an effort to hammer out a NAFTA deal.

The two countries are negotiating over several issues, including U.S. access to Canadian dairy, cultural exemptions and a dispute resolution mechanism in Chapter 19 of NAFTA that allows Canada to push back on U.S. tariffs.

Vetter noted the vast technological changes that have taken place since NAFTA was signed in 1993 during the Clinton administration, arguing the changes are a reas