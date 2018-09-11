Flight 93 passengers represent all of us, says victim's brother

Gordon Felt, the president of Families of Flight 93, on Tuesday said that the victims of the flight that crashed in Shanksville, Pa., on September 11 represent all Americans.

Felt, whose brother Ed died in the crash 17 years ago, said of the new “Tower of Voices” at the memorial site that the tower now has “40 chimes speaking for our loved ones.”

"For those that come to visit the memorial, they now will upon entering the site, first see this magnificent tower. A 93-foot tall musical instrument of 40 chimes speaking for our loved ones," Felt said to Hill.TV's Krystal Ball on "Rising."

"They can go into the visitor's center. They can read about those 40 unique heroes, each individual that represents all of us because it would have been any one of us," he continued.

Felt's comments come on the 17-year anniversary of the passengers on United Flight 93 fighting back against the plane's hijackers, who were piloting the plane toward Washington, D.C.

The plane crashed in a field in S