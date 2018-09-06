Twitter Blocking 500,000 Bot Logins Every Day Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

testified before the

House Energy and

Commerce Committee. Representatives Castor and Green questioned Dorsey over bots on

the platform. The Twitter CEO said the company is keeping roughly 500,000 bots from gaining access to the site daily. Dorsey said these bots are a “complicated issue,” but Twitter is tackling the problem head on. The platform‘s systems are challenging 8 to 10 million accounts weekly. Each handle is suspected of pushing spam and misusing automation. Twitter‘s systems are catching three times more suspicious accounts than they were a year ago.