EX-CNN bureau chief: NYT op-ed shows government is in a 'deep crisis'

Former CNN Washington bureau chief Frank Sesno said on Thursday that the anonymous New York Times op-ed blasting President Trump that was written by a senior White House official is a sign that Washington is in "deep crisis."

"What this is really about is we have a government in deep crisis right now, and that's coming from all sides," Sesno told Hill.TV's Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on "Rising."

"Where are the congressional hearings about that? Where is the president of the United States saying, 'Look, stop everybody. I'm the commander in chief. I assume responsibility'?" he continued.

"Stop the blaming. Stop the name calling. We've got to figure out what's going off the rails here, or we're in a big crash. So, that's what's at stake," he said.

The Times published the opinion piece titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” on Wednesday.

The piece says that administration officials “want the administration to succeed,” but that at the same time