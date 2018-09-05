Voters say social media sites are more biased than search engines: Hill.TV poll

More Americans say social media websites are more biased than search engines, according to a new Hill.TV survey.

The poll, conducted by Hill.TV and the HarrisX polling company, found that 51 percent of respondents said they believe search engines such as Google and Bing are "largely neutral," while 43 percent said the same about social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Fourteen percent of those polled said search engines favor conservative views over others, while 17 percent said the same about social media companies.

More people polled said search engines and social media companies tended to favor liberal views over others, with 36 percent saying that for search engines, and 40 percent saying the same for social media platforms.

The survey comes as Google, Facebook, and Twitter find themselves under fire from conservatives amid complaints of bias on their platforms.

The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will mee