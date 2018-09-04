Teachers union chief: There is a decline in education investment in red states

The president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, said on Wednesday that investment in education has declined in Republican-controlled states.

"What would happen is the right wing, rich folks, would basically say 'no, tax cuts are more important. We're not spending money on education, so it became this argument of fend for yourself versus having funding for our next education," Weingarten told Hill.TV'S Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

“In states like New York, California, we saw an inching back up of the investment [in education] but in states like West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arizona, the funding resources went to tax cuts for the rich through a trickle-down theory, and what we didn‘t have because of what was happening in the politics, we didn‘t have enough people in state legislatures, and certainly not in governors who would actually help," she continued.

Weingarten's comments come months after widespread teachers' strikes took place in red states