Political analyst predicts 25 Dems will run for president in 2020

Political analyst Bill Schneider predicted on Tuesday that 25 Democrats would launch presidential bids to challenge President Trump in 2020.

"My guess is that in 2020, we're going to see 25 Democrats running for president. Every Democrat thinks, why not me?" Schneider told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

"I'll take the over. It might be 30," Hill campaign reporter Reid Wilson interjected.

"Might be 30. How are you going to have a debate? You're going to have to have six layers of debates. It's going to be quite remarkable," Schneider added.

Speculation has mounted around various high-profile Democrats on whether they will launch presidential bids in 2020.

Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) have been floated as potential contenders, while former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and former Boston Mayor Deval Patrick have also been named as possible candidates.

