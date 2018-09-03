The Hill's Reid Wilson: Public trust in Supreme Court on the decline

Reid Wilson, a campaign reporter for The Hill, said on Tuesday that the American public's trust in the Supreme Court is declining.

"The overall trust of the Supreme Court has been trending downwards for decades," Wilson told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

"I think we're going to see that continue as a Supreme Court nominee, no matter who it is, generates instant opposition for the party that does not control the White House," he continued.

Wilson cited Gallup historical data that found Americans' views on the Supreme Court were lower in recent decades than they were before.

Gallup found that only 37 percent of Americans have "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in the high court.

Wilson also said that Americans can expect to see an increasingly politicized judiciary.

"We're going to see an increasing politicization of the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary, and we've seen this over a long period of time," he said.

His comments come