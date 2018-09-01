Chadwick Boseman: ’Black Panther‘ Wants ’Best Picture‘ Oscar, Not ’Popular Film‘ The lead actor has confirmed that the movie will campaign for the best picture award. Chadwick Boseman, on The Hollywood Reporter‘s ’Awards Chatter‘ ’Black Panther‘ was a major success at

the box-office and grossed over

$1.3 billion worldwide. Not only did the film create its own world, culture, politics and more,

but it also has a 97% score on

Rotten Tomatoes. This will be the first significant Oscars campaign that Marvel studios has launched.