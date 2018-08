Conservative Facebook Employees Form Group to Protest 'Political Monoculture' The 'New York Times' reports that some conservative Facebook employees have formed a group to break away from the company's left-leaning politics. Senior engineer Brian Amerige created the group, which is called FB'ers for Political Diversity. He created a post called "We Have a Problem With Political Diversity" on Facebook's internal message board. Brian Amerige, senior engineer at Facebook The group currently has about 100 members. Facebook has 25,000 employees. Amerige says the group's aim is to "create a space for ideological diversity" at Facebook.