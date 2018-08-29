Pollster: Half of young people say higher education is a gamble

Half of young people say they believe higher education is a gamble, a pollster said Wednesday, referring to a new study.

"Education is [an institution] that for young people is increasingly being doubted," Dan Cox, research director at the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), which conducted the study, told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

"We asked a question on whether education or higher education is a gamble or a more smart investment in the future," he continued. "Half of young people said that higher education is a gamble."

The study, which surveyed California workers, found that while 62 percent of Californians overall believe that higher education is a smart investment, only 46 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 29 said that getting a college education is a gamble that may not pay off in the future.

Morning Consult Executive Editor Anna Yukhananov noted that trade schools, which are often times more affordable than four-year universities