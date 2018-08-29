Dem strategist: States need to push for health-care alternatives because the national system doesn't work

Democratic strategist Estuardo Rodriguez said more state politicians like California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) need to propose more health-care alternatives because the national system does not fully work in the U.S.

"You've got to have people like Gavin Newson pushing something like this because the national system that was supposed to work didn't, and Republicans came in and undercut it," Rodriguez, a Raben Group strategist, told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"So now you've got again, millions without health insurance. So you've got to push policies like this, and then see how to make it work," he continued.

"It's not going to work immediately after it passes. It's going to need ongoing fixing just like Social Security did way back when it was first introduced. You have to constantly improve it," he said.

Newsom, who is running for governor, has thrown his support behind Senate Bill 562, also known as the "Healthy California Act," which would provide heal