GOP strategist: 'Apocalyptic' rhetoric is popular with some of Trump's base

Republican strategist Rick Wilson said on Wednesday that President Trump's "apocalyptic" rhetoric plays well with members of his political base.

"The apocalyptic strain is popular with a lot of folks, and the 'End of Times' is popular with a lot of folks in the Evangelical movement," Wilson, author of "Everything Trump Touches Dies," told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"I think Donald Trump with his usual sort of feral guile as a guy who plays his audience is playing to his audience," he continued.

"I would be very cautious about, on either side of the Trump pro or con equation, promising violence as an outcome if that side doesn't get their way," he said. "That's where we've seen the things like Charlottesville."

"I would be very, very cautious if I were the president of the United States of saying unless you vote for my people, there will be death in the streets."

Trump told leaders of the evangelical movement on Monday that there will be violence if