MTV‘s ‘The Hills‘ Is Back “The rest is still unwritten.” The show‘s theme song could not be any more accurate seeing as the popular series is returning. A teaser during the VMAs revealed the title, “The Hills: New Beginnings.” The show will reunite original cast members and welcome a few new faces. Members such as Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and more will return. The series reboot will follow the casts‘ personal and professional lives in Los Angeles. It is set to be released in 2019.