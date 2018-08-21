Chairman of Latino Coalition: Dems, GOP have used immigration as a 'wedge issue'

Hector Barreto, chairman of The Latino Coalition, said on Tuesday that Democrats and Republicans have used immigration as a divisive political issue heading into the November midterm elections.

"Both parties have used this issue as a wedge issue," Barreto, a Republican, told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"They've demagogued this issue," he added. "There's plenty of examples."

"During the last administration, when they could have solved the problem without any Republican votes, they blinked and they didn't do it," Barreto said. "So, you know, we think that both parties are responsible, but I think people are fed up with this issue, and they really do want a solution, but neither side is going to get everything that they want."

The Latino Coalition is a nonpartisan group that promotes the business interests of Hispanics.

Barreto's comments come as President Trump is looking to shine even more of a spotlight on the issue of immigration ahead of the midterms.

"I