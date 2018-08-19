Pollster: Trump calling Omarosa a 'dog' will not impact voters

Pollster Dan Cox said on Monday that President Trump calling former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a "dog" will ultimately not impact voters.

"I think very little," Cox told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball on "What America's Thinking," when asked whether the remark would impact his standing with the public.

"His public record on a lot of these issues from you know, his initial campaign speech and announcement where he called Mexicans coming over the border rapists and all of that kind of thing, and that was what launched, propelled his campaign," he continued.

"So I think for a candidate and a president, he's had an extensive career of sort of walking and treading in these issues [that] many people thought were untouchable. You couldn't go there and survive as a politician, and he does it again and again and again. For us to think that there is a going to be one issue or something that comes out that does him in is kind of a little naive on our parts," he said.

