Hill.TV poll: Dems hold double-digit lead over GOP on generic ballot

Democrats hold a double-digit lead over Republicans on the generic ballot ahead of the midterm elections in November, according to a new American Barometer poll.

The survey, conducted by Hill.TV and HarrisX polling company, found that 43 percent of those polled said they would vote for the Democratic candidate, while 32 percent of respondents said they would cast their vote for the Republican candidate.

The percentage of respondents who said they would vote for the Democratic candidate remains unchanged from a Harvard Caps Harris poll conducted in July, with 43 percent of respondents saying in July they would support the Democratic candidate in the ballot box.

However, support for the Republican candidate appears to have dropped 4 points in the latest survey.

"There's a difference in enthusiasm. Democrats [are] much more eager to come to the poll than Republicans. [It's] sort of a flip of 2010, the Tea Party year, when the Republicans were much more active, and much more enthus