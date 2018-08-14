Daily Caller reporter: Trump knew exactly what he was getting when he hired Omarosa

Daily Caller White House correspondent Saagar Enjeti said on Tuesday that President Trump was well aware of the kind of person he was hiring when he brought Omarosa Manigault Newman into the West Wing.

"He keeps attacking her. It's like dude, you hired her. Like you knew exactly what you were getting," Enjeti told Hill.TV's Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising," referring to the president's ongoing feud with the former White House aide.

"When I was a kid, I watched Omarosa, and I was like 'oh my god, what is she going to do next?' It's exactly the same thing," he continued. "She was the villain on the first 'Apprentice,' on the 'Celebrity Apprentice,' when you buy it, you know exactly what you are getting."

Manigault Newman is on a media tour promoting her memoir, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," in which she accuses Trump of saying the n-word on the set of "The Apprentice."

She has also released a series of secretly recorded tapes of Trump and Wh