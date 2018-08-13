Former Vermont Executive Fighting to Become First Transgender Governor Christine Hallquist wants a chance to become the first transgender governor. The former energy company executive said that‘s not the main reason she‘s running. Hallquist says voters want to know what she can do to help them. She‘s appealing with a

progressive message. The candidate wants livable wages, Medicare for all and free public college education. Roughly 200 LGBTQ candidates are expected to hit ballots across the nation in November.