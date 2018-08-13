FCC commissioner: Telehealth push is designed to aid low-income Americans

A Federal Communications Commission commissioner said in an interview that aired on Monday that the FCC's newest telehealth program is aimed at aiding low-income Americans.

"There's actually an... unfortunate overlap between lack of broadband deployment in communities, low income, and poor health outcomes," Brendan Carr told Hill.TV's Buck Sexton in an interview conducted on August 3, shortly after the Connected Care Pilot Program was approved.

"Those things tend to cluster together as issues, so this program is designed to focus on low-income Americans, and make sure that they get their fair shot at these next generation health opportunities," he continued.

The $100 million pilot program is aimed at bringing telehealth technology to low-income Americans in rural areas.

Telehealth is aimed at using technology, such as tablets and phones, to deliver health-care services without patients having to step foot in a healthcare facility.

"This pilot program is exploring how do we su