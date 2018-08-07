Dem voters are united against Trump while GOP is divided, Dem pollster says

Democratic pollster Nancy Zdunkewicz said Tuesday that there are divisions among Republicans over President Trump that could hurt them in November's midterm elections.

"What really matters is the enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans, and there's going to be Republican base voters who might otherwise vote in a midterm election, who are so turned off by Donald Trump that they're willing to stay home this election," Zdunkewicz, managing director at Democracy Corps, told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

She said that Democrats, on the other hand, were united in their disapproval for the president, driving enthusiasm ahead of November.

"So they want to go out, and they want to make a statement, but there's also going to be a large number of Republicans who might think, 'you know, I'm not really happy with the way things are going with this president. Or there might be people who say 'I'm OK with a little bit of a check on the president."

Democracy Corp