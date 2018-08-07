Election analyst: Trump should use Twitter like FDR used radio for fireside chats

Election analyst Henry Olsen said on Tuesday that President Trump should use Twitter to communicate with the American people like former President Franklin Roosevelt utilized radio for his fireside chats during his presidency.

"What he should be doing it as is treating Twitter the way that Franklin Roosevelt treated radio back in the '30s...with the fireside chats," Olsen, a senior fellow at the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center, told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

Roosevelt used the radio addresses in order to inform the American people about government responses to the Great Depression and World War II.

"Back then, the news media, was Republican believe it or not, and it hated him, so he bypassed the news media by going directly to the American people through fireside chats," he continued.

"That's what Twitter is for Trump, and he should be treating it that way, which means there should be some degree of decorum and attempt to actually speak