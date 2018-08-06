Demographer: Climate, living standards, racial tensions lead to unhappiness in South

Demographer Henry Olsen blamed poor living standards and racial tensions for a new study that found southern states as being among the nation's least happy.

"In the south, you've got poor living standards, you've got uncomfortable climate, and you've got racial tension, and I think the three of those things means there's a lot less happiness in the south," Olsen, who is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, told Hill.TV's Joe Concha on "What America's Thinking."

"As far as the wellness, you see a lot more obesity in the south, a lot more physical disease in the south, lower life expectancy ratings," he continued.

Olsen referred to a recent Magnify Money survey, which was featured on Hill.TV, that found that some of the unhappiest states in the U.S. were located in the South.

Louisiana, West Virginia, Alabama, and Mississippi were among the unhappiest states, while Minnesota, South Dakota, Colorado, and Utah were ranked as the happiest states in the U.S.