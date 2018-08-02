GOP senator: 'Right to try' drug bill isn't 'the Wild West'

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) argued on Hill.TV that "right to try" legislation, which gives terminally ill patients access to experimental medical treatments that haven't been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is safe and regulated.

“They‘ve already passed Phase 1 Safety [trials]. Now, that isn‘t the be-all end-all, but it shows it‘s safe enough to continue the clinical trials," Johnson, who is the chief sponsor of the bill, told Kystal Ball and Buck Sexton on "Rising."

"These are terminal patients, they have no other alternative. They‘re facing the end of their life, it‘s up to them to assess that risk, working with their doctor," he continued.

"This isn‘t the Wild West, this is snake oil, these are drugs that really are promising, or else the drug manufacturers wouldn‘t be engaged in the very expensive FDA process.”

President Trump signed the legislation, which was considered a major priority for congressional Republicans as well as the administration, last May.