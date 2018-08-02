Poll: Majority of Americans support Trump's plan to offer aid to farmers hit by tariffs

A majority of Americans say they support President Trump's plan to offer $12 billion in aid to farmers impacted by retaliatory tariffs from U.S. trade partners, according to a new American Barometer poll.

The survey, a joint project of The Hill and HarrisX polling company, found that 60 percent of Americans surveyed said they agreed with Trump's move, while 40 percent said they opposed it.

The plan's supporters were also divided along party lines. Eighty-three percent of Republican respondents said they supported giving farmers aid, while 38 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Independents polled said they agreed. Sixty-two percent of Democrats polled said they opposed the move, while 40 percent of Independents and 17 percent of Republicans said the same.

The Department of Agriculture announced earlier this month that it would offer $12 billion in aid to farmers hit by retaliatory tariffs slapped on U.S. grain, produce and meat exports amid Trump's escalating conflict with tra