Poll: Majority of Americans say FBI showed bias in Trump, Clinton probes

A majority of Americans believe the FBI exhibited political bias in its handling of its high-profile investigations involving President Trump and his 2016 Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton, according to a new poll.

The survey of 1,058 registered voters conducted by the HarrisX polling company for Hill.TV‘s public opinion show "What America‘s Thinking" found that 62 percent of Americans believe that the FBI was biased in its handling of the high-profile investigation into Clinton‘s use of a private email server while she served as secretary of State.

Thirty-eight percent believed that bias favored Clinton, while 24 percent thought the bias hurt the former Democratic presidential nominee.

A similar percentage of Americans, 59 percent, said they believed the FBI also suffered from bias in the Trump probe, but more believed the president was hurt by that bias.

Thirty-eight percent said they believed the FBI had been biased against Trump, while 21 percent said it had worked