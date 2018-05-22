Trump interfering with Russia probe: Schiff
Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, told reporters on Tuesday that President Trump's demand that the Justice Department investigate the FBI's alleged surveillance of his presidential campaign in 2016 amounted to interference with the Russia probe. He said that "little by little, sometimes not so little, we are seeing an erosion of the independence of the Justice Department." Rough cut (no reporter narration).