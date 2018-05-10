FCC Says Net Neutrality Rules Will Expire in June On Thursday, the FCC announced the 3-2 vote to reverse net neutrality rules will become effective on June 11. “I strongly support a free and open internet.” Ajit Pai Next week, the U.S. Senate will vote on whether to reject the repeal, which would give internet service providers the power to treat all content equally. The repeal would also require ISPs to disclose certain practices like blocking and prioritization. The rules were first set in place in 2015 under the Obama Administration.